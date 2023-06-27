CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.66. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

