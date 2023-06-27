CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.93. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

