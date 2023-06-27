CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $237.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.63.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

