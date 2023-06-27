CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 85,341 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 630.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,341 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

