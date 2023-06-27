CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 123 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 22,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

