CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 86,229 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,229 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 236.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.