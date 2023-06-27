CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Seeyond increased its stake in Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $485.37 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $363.59 and a twelve month high of $497.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

