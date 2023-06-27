Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $759.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $734.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $792.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.75.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

