Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

