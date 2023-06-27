Czech National Bank Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,031.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,022.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,726.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,233.61 and a 1-year high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.