Czech National Bank Has $5.74 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Czech National Bank trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $414.09 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $315.78 and a 12-month high of $419.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.