Czech National Bank Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Czech National Bank decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

