Czech National Bank Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.70. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

