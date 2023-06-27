Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 65.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 9.7% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 18.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

