Czech National Bank Purchases 283 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $196.11 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

