Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.