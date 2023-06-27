Czech National Bank Sells 2,068 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Czech National Bank cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 1.5 %

GM stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.