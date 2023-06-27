Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Has $59,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 238.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.8% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 65,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $471,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

