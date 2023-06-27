Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,107 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

