Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 58 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.94 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686 shares of company stock worth $137,509. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
