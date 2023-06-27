Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 58 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.94 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686 shares of company stock worth $137,509. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

