Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

