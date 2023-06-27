Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

