Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.04 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
