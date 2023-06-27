Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $680.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.77. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

