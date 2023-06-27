Dakota Wealth Management Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $179,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,466,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,092,932.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,550,344 shares of company stock worth $24,034,263 over the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

