Dakota Wealth Management Has $646,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $318.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $321.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

