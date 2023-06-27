Dakota Wealth Management Has $736,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,031.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,233.61 and a 52 week high of $2,139.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,022.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,726.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

