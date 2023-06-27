Dakota Wealth Management Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

