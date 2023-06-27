Dakota Wealth Management Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VPL opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

