Dakota Wealth Management Has $858,000 Stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 875,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 557,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 94,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 37,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 491,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

