Dakota Wealth Management Has $965,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MVF opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

