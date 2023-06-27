Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) by 249.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $395,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 22.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,490 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.