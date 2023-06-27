Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

MPWR stock opened at $510.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

