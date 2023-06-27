Dakota Wealth Management Sells 156 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,161 shares of company stock valued at $51,650,397 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $223.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $242.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.88.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

