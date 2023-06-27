Dakota Wealth Management Sells 250 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.31% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PBE stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.72 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

