Dakota Wealth Management Sells 890 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,712,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of LULU opened at $373.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.84 and a 200 day moving average of $337.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

