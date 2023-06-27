Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

DHR stock opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.11.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

