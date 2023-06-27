Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9,223.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 882,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 872,655 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,455,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

