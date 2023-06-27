Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $706,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 76,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $201.33 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.53 and its 200-day moving average is $201.84.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

