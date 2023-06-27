Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

