Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

