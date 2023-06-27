Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 36,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

