Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $307.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

