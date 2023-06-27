Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

