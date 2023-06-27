FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Reduced by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $234.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.03.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.