Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Boosted by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

