Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after buying an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.72. The company has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

