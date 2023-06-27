Financial Analysis: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) versus United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arteris has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Microelectronics and Arteris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 2 4 0 2.43 Arteris 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $6.46, indicating a potential downside of 19.95%. Arteris has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 101.83%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

This table compares United Microelectronics and Arteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $9.08 billion 2.22 $2.91 billion $1.11 7.27 Arteris $50.38 million 4.59 -$27.39 million ($0.88) -7.43

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 30.96% 25.80% 15.73% Arteris -57.12% -73.37% -24.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Arteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Arteris on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Arteris

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers IP deployment products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs; and Harmony Trace that provides an enterprise-level server-based application with a web-based user interface. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.