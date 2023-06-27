Financial Comparison: Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Galp Energia, SGPS and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 0 3 1 0 2.25 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus target price of $12.97, suggesting a potential upside of 124.92%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $18.48 billion 0.47 $4.73 million N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and PetroQuest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS N/A N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Summary

Galp Energia, SGPS beats PetroQuest Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Industrial & Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel, biofuel, and green hydrogen; and operates service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

