Financial Comparison: General Motors (NYSE:GM) vs. Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Jardine Cycle & Carriage pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. General Motors pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jardine Cycle & Carriage pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 6 8 1 2.56 Jardine Cycle & Carriage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for General Motors and Jardine Cycle & Carriage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

General Motors currently has a consensus target price of $49.81, suggesting a potential upside of 35.65%. Given General Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Jardine Cycle & Carriage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Motors and Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $156.74 billion 0.33 $9.93 billion $6.47 5.68 Jardine Cycle & Carriage N/A N/A N/A $4.99 9.73

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Jardine Cycle & Carriage. General Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jardine Cycle & Carriage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 5.84% 15.74% 4.27% Jardine Cycle & Carriage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

General Motors beats Jardine Cycle & Carriage on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties; and safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation. Further, the company provides connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, GM Smart Driver, Amazon Alexa in-vehicle voice, Google's Voice Assistant, navigation and app ecosystem, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing and insurance services; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components. The company also manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership. It offers financial services, such as financing for motorcycles, cars, heavy equipment; insurance protection for individual and commercial customers; and lending products to retail consumers and digital payment solutions. In addition, the company supplies heavy equipment and provides aftersales services for various sectors, including mining, plantation, construction, and forestry; distributes Komatsu, UD, SCANIA, Bomag, and Tadano heavy equipment; and owns and operates thermal and metallurgical coal, gold, and thermal power assets, as well as operates in the construction and renewable energy sectors. Further, it cultivates, harvests, and processes palm oil; develops and manages toll roads; provides printing and digital services solutions; and distributes FUJIFILM business products, as well as develops office and residential buildings. The company was formerly known as Cycle & Carriage Ltd. and changed its name to Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited in 2004. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Singapore. Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Singapore Pte Ltd.

